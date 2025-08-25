Romania's Hidroelectrica assures no electricity price hike is planned

Hidroelectrica, Romania’s largest energy producer, announced on August 23 that it has not announced, does not intend, and is not considering any increase in electricity supply prices.

"The company maintains its commitment to having a fair and competitive offer for its customers and reaffirms that it is not considering any unilateral change in prices for existing contracts," Hidroelectrica said in a statement, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The prices offered to the household customer are between RON 1.06 and 1.14 per kWh, including the 21% VAT rate, depending on the regulated tariffs of each consumption location in Romania.

"The energy purchases made by Hidroelectrica from the market represent a natural practice among suppliers and do not equate to a price increase. We have never intended to supply electricity only from our own production. Hidroelectrica maintains its position as the most competitive energy supplier on the market and has the operational and logistical capacity necessary to respond in optimal conditions to the increased demand from new customers," the company also stated.

The statement comes after local media, including Hotnews.ro, cited Hidroelectrica officials saying that an increasing number of customers may lead to price adjustments in the future.

"In the context of the accelerated growth of demand from household consumers, Hidroelectrica finds itself, starting with May 2025, in the position of purchasing part of the necessary quantity of electricity to cover the needs of household customers. This energy may have a higher price than that of its own production (hydro), which could influence the price offered to customers in the future," reads a response sent by Hidroelectrica to Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)