Romanian Hidroelectrica’s electricity output falls 23% in first nine months of 2025

Romanian state-controlled power producer Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) reported a 23% year-on-year decline in net electricity generation to 8,473 GWh in the January–September period, according to operational data published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company, valued at RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion), said the reduction was largely driven by lower hydrological flows, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Electricity purchases rose sharply by nearly 150% to 1,657 GWh, while total energy sold fell by 14% to 10,130 GWh.

The company is expected to release its financial results for the nine-month period on November 14.

In the first half of 2025, Hidroelectrica posted revenues of RON 4.3 billion, down 16% year on year, and a net profit of RON 1.75 billion, representing a 42% decline compared to the same period of 2024.

The producer has revised its 2025 budget forecasts, anticipating a 15% fall in net profit to RON 3 billion and a 4% decrease in revenues, alongside a 5% increase in expenses. It cited prolonged drought conditions and intensifying market competition as the main factors behind the downward adjustment.

Hidroelectrica remains Romania’s largest electricity producer and a key component of the country’s energy security strategy. The company was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2023 in what became the country’s largest-ever IPO.

Shares of Hidroelectrica have edged down by 0.5% since the beginning of 2025.

