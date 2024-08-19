Hesburger doubles its footprint in Romania with the newly opened restaurant in Brăila and a soon to be launched location in AFI Cotroceni

News from Companies

The investment in the restaurant in Brăila, opened on August 15, amounted to 350,000 Euro

Hesburger continues to grow its footprint, with a focus on Bucharest in the immediate future

The Finnish company's expansion plans include opening 10 locations in several cities in Romania, with total investments reaching €8 million within one year.

Hesburger, the largest fast-food restaurant chain in Finland and one of the best known in Europe, doubles its footprint in Romania with the newly-opened restaurant in Brăila and another planned location in Bucharest, AFI Cotroceni, soon to be launched.

The Brăila opening alone amounted to an investment of 350,000 euro. The new Hesburger restaurant spans over 70 square meters in Brăila Mall, in the food court area. 20 new jobs were created along with this new opening.

"With three already active locations in Romania and a fourth one very soon to be opened, we see a firm potential of continuous growth and already see a strong start for our operations here. Our strategy continues to be highly focused on both providing an unique experience to our already loyal customers in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Brăila and Bucharest, and a continuous expansion in various cities in Romania over the next 12 months,” says Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director, Hesburger.

Earlier this year, in May, Hesburger announced its entry on the Romanian market with the opening of its first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea, and, in August, the company inaugurated a new location in Romania’s biggest airport, Henri Coandă, in Otopeni. The Finnish company's expansion plans include opening 10 locations in several cities in Romania, with a total investment reaching €8 million within one year.

Hesburger products are recognized for their taste and quality, based on Hesburger sauces, created according to original recipes and produced in its own factories in Finland and Lithuania, and the fact that 100% beef is used in the patties of the burgers.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast-food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in 9 countries and has over 470 restaurants.

Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 274 locations in Finland, 61 in Lithuania, 52 in Estonia, 51 inLatvia, 31 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany and one in Poland. Hesburger has more than 6,000 employees in Finland alone, and internationally, their total number of employees exceeds 8,700.

Further information is available on the company's local website, www.hesburger.ro

