House of European Institutes reopens in Timișoara with exhibition featuring Spanish designers

06 June 2024

The House of European Institutes (HEI), a new multicultural center located in Timișoara’s Theresia Bastion, is reopening on June 7 with the exhibition Diseñadoras. (Re)diseñando el mundo, which features 12 Spanish designers working across a variety of domains, from product design and textiles to graphics.

The show, curated by Gloria Ruiz, includes works by Marta Ayala, Eli González, Júlia Esqué, Amalia Puga, Cristina Omarrementería, Ingrid Picanyol, Inés Sistiaga, Verònica Fuerte, Miriam Miguel, Raquel Buj, Silvia Ferpal and Elena Rohner. Organized by the Cervantes Institute and the platform FIDO - Feminism in Design Office, the show can be visited until July 21.

HEI, a project of EUNIC Romania, the network of national cultural institutes in the EU, supports Timișoara’s European Capital of Culture legacy through a program of socially engaged art. Until December of this year, it will run a program of exhibitions and contemporary culture aiming to activate and involve local communities. Access to public HEI events is free of charge and made accessible to people with disabilities.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

