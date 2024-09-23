British chain of fish & chips restaurants Harry Ramsden's recently began a push for international expansion and made Romania a priority due to the lack of local competition in this segment, Profit.ro reported. It reportedly targets Bucharest and other large cities.

Harry Ramsden's has been in the market in Britain since 1928. The brand's story began with its founder, Harry Ramsden, who opened a modest wooden shop near the tram station at White Cross in Guiseley, West Yorkshire, with a GBP 150 initial investment. Following the success of the first location, Harry Ramsden opened his first restaurant in the same area, at White Cross, three years later.

In time, the restaurant came to be ranked as the second most popular after The Ritz in London. In July 1952, the restaurant set a Guinness World Record for the most fish and chips portions served in a day, catering to 10,000 customers on the occasion of its 21st anniversary.

The franchise entry fee is EUR 150,000, with an investment level of EUR 300,000 - 400,000 depending on the size, plus a 10-year contract. The annual revenue generated by a restaurant is estimated to range between EUR 1.5-1.8 million.

The chain plans to open restaurants in Bucharest and other cities with over 200,000 residents through a franchise system, according to Profit.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Harry Ramsden's on Facebook)