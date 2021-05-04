Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Covid-19: Romania to receive half a million Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses

05 April 2021
A new batch of 511,290 Covid-19 vaccine doses manufactured by Pfizer BioNTech is set to arrive in the country today, April 5.

The vaccine doses will be delivered by air to airports in Bucharest (Otopeni), Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara.

The doses will be distributed to storage centers in Bucharest (171,990 doses), Brașov (66,690 doses), Cluj (76,050 doses), Constanța (58,500), Craiova (33,930 doses), Iași (45,630 doses), and Timișoara (58,500 doses).

So far, Romania received 2,863,439 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses and has used 2,641,069, the vaccination committee CNCAV said.

Since the start of Romania’s vaccination campaign on December 27, 2,110,922 people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 914,208 the first dose and 1,196,714 both doses.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign covered healthcare professionals, while the second targeted vulnerable groups and those working in essential areas. On March 15, the third phase of the campaign kicked off, allowing the general public to either register for a vaccination appointment or get vaccinated if places are available.

Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, recently told Digi 24 that, starting this summer, children aged 12 to 15 could also receive the vaccine. This comes as Pfizer BioNTech announced its vaccine was 100% effective for children between 12 and 15 years old.  

(Photo: Guvernul Romaniei Facebook Page)

COVID
