Haier’s factory in Romania up for sale

Haier Tech Europe is selling its manufacturing plant near Ploiești, in Romania’s Prahova county, as part of a broader restructuring of its European production network. The company has appointed real estate consultancy Colliers as the exclusive consultant for the transaction.

The decision follows Haier’s recent strategic review, which led to the discontinuation of operations at the Romanian plant.

The facility, located in the Ariceștii Rahtivani industrial area, occupies a 130,000 sqm site and includes 58,000 square meters of built space.

Colliers said it will manage the sale process, which includes identifying potential buyers or end-users from the manufacturing sector, providing transaction management support, and negotiating contractual terms.

Haier began producing refrigerators at its factory in Prahova county, its first in the European Union, at the end of 2021, following an investment of EUR 70 million, Startupcafe.ro reported. The company announced the plant’s closure at the beginning of 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)