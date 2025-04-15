Real Estate

Hagag and Niro team up to refurbish office building in northern Bucharest

15 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe signed a partnership with Romanian peer Niro Investment Group to refurbish a 6,800 square meter office building built by the latter on land under concession in northern Bucharest. 

The building will be renovated, and the first tenants will move in at the beginning of July. 18% of the office space has already been leased, and an occupancy rate of at least 70% is expected by the end of this year.

Hagag paid EUR 5 million to purchase 50% of the office building and will cover 50% of the EUR 0.5 million refurbishing cost, according to Economica.net.

Niro holds 49-year concession rights over the land under a contract concluded in 2005 with the state. The remaining duration of the concession contract is thus approximately 29.5 years, until September 15, 2054.

At the end of the concession period, the building will revert to the Romanian state, free of charge. Niro holds a pre-emptive right to purchase the land and the building at market price, if the asset is put up for sale by the concessionaire at that time.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Hagag and Niro team up to refurbish office building in northern Bucharest

15 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe signed a partnership with Romanian peer Niro Investment Group to refurbish a 6,800 square meter office building built by the latter on land under concession in northern Bucharest. 

The building will be renovated, and the first tenants will move in at the beginning of July. 18% of the office space has already been leased, and an occupancy rate of at least 70% is expected by the end of this year.

Hagag paid EUR 5 million to purchase 50% of the office building and will cover 50% of the EUR 0.5 million refurbishing cost, according to Economica.net.

Niro holds 49-year concession rights over the land under a contract concluded in 2005 with the state. The remaining duration of the concession contract is thus approximately 29.5 years, until September 15, 2054.

At the end of the concession period, the building will revert to the Romanian state, free of charge. Niro holds a pre-emptive right to purchase the land and the building at market price, if the asset is put up for sale by the concessionaire at that time.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 April 2025
Healthcare
Social Monitor: Low vaccination coverage fuels alarming measles surge in Romania
15 April 2025
Politics
Far-right George Simion leads Romanian presidential race, followed closely by ruling coalition's candidate
15 April 2025
Tech
Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model
14 April 2025
Events
Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27
14 April 2025
Events
Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025
14 April 2025
Startup
Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May
14 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign
14 April 2025
Politics
Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan