Hagag Development enters Bucharest private office segment with first EUR 1.5 mln business center

27 October 2022
Real estate investor-developer Hagag Development Europe just launched H Private, its first product serving the private office segment in Bucharest. In addition, the company said it would open its first “full service” business center - H Private Arghezi - at the beginning of next year, following a consolidated investment of approximately EUR 1.5 million.

“H Private is a new, dynamic product developed to meet the increased demand for small-sized, individual offices and, in particular, the need for boutique business centers that emphasize the tenants’ safety, privacy, well-being, and ease of access,” said Andreea Mihai, CEO of Hagag Development Europe.

She added: “We are delighted to expand to this new segment, which we consider to be, indeed, a niched one, but with an enormous potential for growth and development. Likewise, we feel excited to announce the opening, in Q1 2023, of our first location, H Private Arghezi, that will be hosted by H Tudor Arghezi 21, our newest office project in downtown Bucharest.”

H Private Arghezi will spread over two levels with a total area of more than 1,500 sqm. It will display approximately 30 private offices - fully furnished and ready to use, with surfaces ranging between 18 sqm and 70 sqm, several meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 40 people simultaneously, a business lounge, and individual kitchenettes on each floor.

The new business center addresses entrepreneurs, expats, and local and international companies conducting either short, medium or long-term projects in Romania, as well as training professionals or conference organizers looking for an office space or a meeting room.

Hagag Development Europe is a real estate investor-developer specialized in residential, commercial and hotel projects in Romania, publicly traded at the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. It is involved in the purchase, development, renovation, and management of several assets across Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

