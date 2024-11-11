The data of approximately 200,000 citizens from Bucharest’s District 5, including personal identification numbers, names, addresses, among other details, were put up for sale by hackers who launched a cyberattack on the City Hall at the end of October, Digi24 reported.

The information was offered to buyers on the dark web, a part of the internet not accessible to the general public.

Cybersecurity specialist Bogdan Albei, who leads a company specializing in such issues and monitors various hacker communication channels on the dark web and beyond, first highlighted the problem and pinned the source of the breached data as Bucharest’s District 5 City Hall.

The attackers claim they negotiated for a week with District 5 City Hall representatives but did not reach an agreement. They demanded USD 5 million, and Cristian Popescu Piedone, still in office as mayor on October 26, would not accept.

District 5 City Hall changed hands within the same family in the local elections held in the summer, passing from Cristian Popescu Piedone to mayor-elect Vlad Popescu Piedone, the former mayor's son.

As the alleged negotiations broke down, the hackers put the data of approximately 200,000 citizens up for sale. With these details, it is possible to take out loans in the names of the targeted individuals, open bank accounts, order services or products online, or create false documents.

Sources at Digi24.ro mentioned that the attackers also obtained audio recordings of telephone calls from City Hall, access to the institution's IT systems, and the scheduling of District 5 Local Police patrols. The hackers also seem to have had access to the IT platforms of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI). However, MAI mentioned in a response that the institution’s IT systems “were not compromised.”

Romania’s National Cyber Security Directorate has begun extensive security checks as a result of the breach. A criminal case was also opened.

(Photo source: One Photo | Dreasmtime.com)