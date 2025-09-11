Central Romania: Mikhail Shishkin, Mathias Énard among guests of literary festival held in Brașov

The first edition of NOD International Literary Rights Festival, an event aiming to connect local creative industries, will bring to Brașov a host of foreign and Romanian authors between September 25 and September 28.

Among the foreign authors attending the festival are lauded Russian writer Mikhail Shishkin, French novelist Mathias Énard, Swedish author and poet Linda Boström Knausgård, American author Edward Ashton, and Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov.

They will join Romanian authors Simona Antonescu, Cătălin Ceaușoglu, Cristina Chira, Dan Coman, George Cornilă, Bogdan Coșa, Mina Decu, Andrei Dósa, Raluca Feher, Cristian Fulaș, Simona Goșu, Ciprian Măceșaru, Maria Orban, Cosmin Perța, Mirela Retegan, Horea Sibișteanu, Simona Sigartău, Bogdan-Alexandru Stănescu, Denisa Ștefan, Mihail Vakulovski, and Elise Wilk.

Director Cristian Mungiu, playwright Gianina Cărbunariu, and musician Dan Byron are also set to attend, according to the organizers.

The festival is described as a “dynamic meeting point for professionals in the literary industry, artists in areas influenced by literature, be it music, theater, or film, and the public consuming culture.”

The program includes spoken word sessions, creative speed-dating, meetings between students and authors, as well as events for industry professionals.

