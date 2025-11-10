Remains of last ruler of Moldavia brought back to Romania

The remains of Grigore Alexandru Ghica, a prince of Moldavia in the second half of the 19th century, have been brought back to Romania from France’s Le Mée-sur-Seine this past weekend.

After lying in state at Cotroceni Palace, the headquarters of the Romanian Presidency, the coffin with his remains will travel to Focşani and Iaşi, the northeastern Romania city where he will be reinterred.

Grigore Alexandru Ghica was a prince of Moldavia, a province that later became part of greater Romania, between October 1849 and June 1853, and again between October 1854 and June 1856.

Historians describe him as a visionary leader who contributed to the establishment or modernization of local institutions. During his reign, reforms such as the emancipation of the Roma and the reduction of commercial taxes were introduced. His name is linked to the establishment of the Romanian Gendarmerie, following the French model, and to the first public maternity hospital in the country, Institutul Gregorian, which he personally funded.

The construction of modern Romania started before January 1859, president Nicușor Dan noted in a speech on November 9. 1859 is the year when the principalities of Moldavia and Țara Românească (Wallachia) were united under the rule of Alexandru Ioan Cuza, an essential step towards the Great Union of 1918. “The Union of 1859 did not simply happen, it was not a gift handed to Romania. Certain statesmen worked for it and prince Ghica is one of them,” the president said.

“Grigore Alexandru Ghyka put common good above personal interest, promoting modern governing and social equity principles […] By repatriating his remains, the Romanian state undertakes a gesture of moral restitution and appreciation for a unique personality,” the Presidency said.

On Monday, November 10, the coffin with his remains will be brought to Focşani, at Muzeul Vrancei, where it will remain until November 12, when it will travel to Iaşi. Military and religious ceremonies are scheduled in Focşani on November 10 in his honor.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com