Green pass required for access to Enescu Festival concerts

Starting September 23, the public needs to show the green pass when attending any of the concerts scheduled as part of the George Enescu Festival, which takes place until September 26 in Bucharest.

The requirement was introduced as the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 3 per 1,000 in Bucharest.

The public needs to show proof of vaccination (with the second dose received ten days or more before attendance), a negative PCR test undertaken at most 48 hours before the concert, proof of having recovered from Covid-19, or a negative rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours. Mask-wearing is required throughout the duration of the concert.

Previously, proof of vaccination, of having recovered from the illness or a negative test were only required for concerts held at the Athenaeum and the Auditorium Hall of the Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR).

Another requirement that comes into force when the incidence rate exceeds 3 per 1,000 is that events held indoors can take place at 50% of the venue’s capacity. The organizers of the Enescu festival announced that all who purchased tickets can attend the concerts as tickets were not sold for more than 50% of the capacity of any of the venues where the event takes places.

The festival also said that ticket holders could undergo quick testing at Sala Palatului beginning September 24, between 14:00 and 18:00, as part of a partnership with healthcare provider Sanador. Those who purchased tickets can also get tested at the Sanador clinics, with more details available at the provider’s call center.

(Photo: Alex Damian/ courtesy of Enescu Festival)

