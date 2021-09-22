Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Bucharest enters red scenario as COVID incidence rate goes over 3 per thousand

22 September 2021
Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday, September 22, as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita.

In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show the green certificate to enter restaurants, public and private events, concerts, shows, or swimming pools. However, the Committee for Emergency Situations has to meet first and impose this requirement. According to sources quoted by G4media.ro, the meeting is to take place later on Wednesday.

The green certificate is proof that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from COVID-19.

Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate increased from 2.57 per thousand on Monday to 2.91 on Tuesday and 3.3 on Wednesday.

The counties of Ilfov, Satu Mare, and Timis have also entered the red scenario.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

