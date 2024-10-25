Events

The Great Gatsby immersive theater show premiers in Bucharest this November

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

For the first time in Romania, The Great Gatsby arrives on stage in Bucharest in an immersive theater show directed by Andrei Huțuleac. The official premiere will take place on November 22, 23, and 24 at the Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest, which, for three days, will become Jay Gatsby's famous mansion.

"The show recreates the pomp and electrifying atmosphere of the 1920s, bringing to the audience a unique theatrical experience, where the boundaries between the spectator and the actor disappear and the guests become part of the story," the organizers said.

The main cast includes Alexandru Ion/Alexandru Pavel (as Jay Gatsby), Carol Ionescu/Eduard Buhac (Nick Carraway), Nicoleta Hâncu/Ioana Niculae (Daisy Buchanan), Adrian Nicolae/Sorin Miron (George Wilson), Corina Moise/Ana Crețu (Marta Wilson), Codrin Boldea (Tom Buchanan), Ana Udroiu/Maria Moroșan (Jo Baker), Maria Alexievici (Miss Klipspringer), and Vlad Grigorescu (Joseph Dunninger).

The show is produced by the newly formed Vivid. Immersive Theater Company, created through a collaboration between MINA, the first immersive art museum in Romania, and Multisenzorial, a project known for its memorable events, which combine live music and spectacular settings in surprising spaces.

Early Bird tickets are available at RON 180, and for those who want a VIP experience, the price is between RON 240 and RON 280. After each performance, the party will continue, giving guests the chance to dance and socialize to jazz rhythms.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

The Great Gatsby immersive theater show premiers in Bucharest this November

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

For the first time in Romania, The Great Gatsby arrives on stage in Bucharest in an immersive theater show directed by Andrei Huțuleac. The official premiere will take place on November 22, 23, and 24 at the Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest, which, for three days, will become Jay Gatsby's famous mansion.

"The show recreates the pomp and electrifying atmosphere of the 1920s, bringing to the audience a unique theatrical experience, where the boundaries between the spectator and the actor disappear and the guests become part of the story," the organizers said.

The main cast includes Alexandru Ion/Alexandru Pavel (as Jay Gatsby), Carol Ionescu/Eduard Buhac (Nick Carraway), Nicoleta Hâncu/Ioana Niculae (Daisy Buchanan), Adrian Nicolae/Sorin Miron (George Wilson), Corina Moise/Ana Crețu (Marta Wilson), Codrin Boldea (Tom Buchanan), Ana Udroiu/Maria Moroșan (Jo Baker), Maria Alexievici (Miss Klipspringer), and Vlad Grigorescu (Joseph Dunninger).

The show is produced by the newly formed Vivid. Immersive Theater Company, created through a collaboration between MINA, the first immersive art museum in Romania, and Multisenzorial, a project known for its memorable events, which combine live music and spectacular settings in surprising spaces.

Early Bird tickets are available at RON 180, and for those who want a VIP experience, the price is between RON 240 and RON 280. After each performance, the party will continue, giving guests the chance to dance and socialize to jazz rhythms.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 October 2024
Defense
Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania
25 October 2024
Justice
Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report
25 October 2024
Events
Halloween calendar: Events taking place in Bucharest and in the country
25 October 2024
M&A
Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco
25 October 2024
Events
Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children
24 October 2024
Healthcare
Government pilot project aims to create Romania’s first smart hospital in Târgu Mureș
24 October 2024
Tech
Samsung Galaxy AI now available in Romanian
24 October 2024
Environment
Petricani Meadow one step closer to becoming Bucharest’s new protected natural area