The Great Gatsby immersive theater show premiers in Bucharest this November

For the first time in Romania, The Great Gatsby arrives on stage in Bucharest in an immersive theater show directed by Andrei Huțuleac. The official premiere will take place on November 22, 23, and 24 at the Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest, which, for three days, will become Jay Gatsby's famous mansion.

"The show recreates the pomp and electrifying atmosphere of the 1920s, bringing to the audience a unique theatrical experience, where the boundaries between the spectator and the actor disappear and the guests become part of the story," the organizers said.

The main cast includes Alexandru Ion/Alexandru Pavel (as Jay Gatsby), Carol Ionescu/Eduard Buhac (Nick Carraway), Nicoleta Hâncu/Ioana Niculae (Daisy Buchanan), Adrian Nicolae/Sorin Miron (George Wilson), Corina Moise/Ana Crețu (Marta Wilson), Codrin Boldea (Tom Buchanan), Ana Udroiu/Maria Moroșan (Jo Baker), Maria Alexievici (Miss Klipspringer), and Vlad Grigorescu (Joseph Dunninger).

The show is produced by the newly formed Vivid. Immersive Theater Company, created through a collaboration between MINA, the first immersive art museum in Romania, and Multisenzorial, a project known for its memorable events, which combine live music and spectacular settings in surprising spaces.

Early Bird tickets are available at RON 180, and for those who want a VIP experience, the price is between RON 240 and RON 280. After each performance, the party will continue, giving guests the chance to dance and socialize to jazz rhythms.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)