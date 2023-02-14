Grant scheme for intellectual property rights

News from Companies

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) offers SME funds for trademarks and designs registration to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) protect their intellectual property (IP) rights. The aim of the EUIPO SME funds is to assist SMEs in obtaining IP protection, which is a crucial aspect of their business operations and competitiveness.

What Do the EUIPO SME Funds Offer?

The EUIPO SME funds offer financial support for trademarks and/or designs registration costs, through reimbursements of 75% of registration fees for trademarks and designs at European level and 50% of registration fees for trademarks and designs for countries outside the European Union, up to a maximum amount of 1 000 EUR.

How to Apply for EUIPO SME Funds for Trademarks Registration?

To apply for EUIPO SME funds for trademarks registration, SMEs must first ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria include the SME is based in the European Union, having fewer than 250 employees, and having an annual turnover that does not exceed 50 million EUR.

Once the SME has confirmed their eligibility, they must submit their application along with the documentation and wait for the EUIPO to review and approve the application. After the approval of the application and the issuance of the voucher, the registration procedure can be initiated. The corresponding amount will be refunded to the chosen account after the applicant has submitted proof of trademark/design application and payment of fees.

Who can help me with the reimbursement procedure?

To ensure that your company meets all eligibility criteria and files all the necessary documents, easily completing the procedure, our recommendation is to contact a specialized lawyer or an intellectual property agency. Nomenius is a certified Intellectual Property Agency founded in 2006 that registered over 4000 national, European, and international trademarks and can assist in both the registration and the reimbursement procedures.

Photo source: Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

- This is a press release.