Iconic hotel in Bucharest to re-launch in 2022

Grand Hotel du Boulevard, one of the oldest buildings in Bucharest, will be reopened in the fall of 2022 and will host a hotel affiliated with the Maltese hotel chain Corinthia.

The works for the relaunch of the Grand Hotel du Boulevard 5 * Corinthia Bucharest will be financed by a loan of almost EUR 13 mln, which the owner - Niro Investment - has contracted from CEC Bank, the company's general manager Zsolt Nagy told Profit.ro.

"Niro Investment has signed with CEC Bank a credit facility of EUR 12.9 million for 12 years to finance construction works (structure, architecture, installations, finishes, etc.), expenses for the endowment and commissioning of Grand Hotel du Boulevard 5 * Corinthia Bucharest," said Nagy, CEO of Niro Investment Group.

The Grand Hotel du Boulevard will have 33 luxury apartments.

Grand Hotel du Boulevard is one of the oldest hotels in Bucharest. It was launched for the first time in 1873, under the name Hotel Herdan, which changed in 1877 into the Grand Hotel du Boulevard.

(Photo source: Leonid Andronov/Dreamstime.com)