Romania’s Grampet sends first train on China-Hungary Middle Corridor

Romanian private railway group Grampet has organised the first Middle Corridor train, which crossed the China – Romania – Hungary route, with its operators covering the last section, between Constanța and Budapest.

The train was dispatched two weeks ago from Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, and left the Constanța Port for Budapest on June 3.

“Today, we mark the culmination of efforts that began more than four years ago, by which we put Romania on the map of the largest infrastructure project in contemporary history,” Gruia Stoica, the president and founder of Grampet Group – Grup Feroviar Român said, quoted by Railwaypro.com.

The project was completed after intense months of logistical and commercial efforts. It involved six countries: China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, the state operators in Asian countries and Grampet Group, as a member of the Middle Corridor – Trans – Caspian International Transport Route association (TITR).

The train left Guiyang with a load of 41 40ft containers and covered the China – Kazakhstan – Caspian Sea – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Black Sea – Romania – Hungary route.

Grampet Group organises the railway transport on the Constanța – Bucharest – Craiova – Timișoara – Curtici – Budapest section, through its operators Grup Feroviar Român and Train Hungary.

(Photo: Jaroslaw Wiechecki/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com