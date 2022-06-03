Direct trains connect Bucharest to Turkey and Bulgaria

Romanian rail operator CFR Calatori introduced direct trains between Bucharest and Halkali/Istanbul (Turkey) and Sofia and Varna (Bulgaria) on June 3. The trains run daily until October 3, 2022.

A one-way trip from Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station to Halkali/Istanbul costs EUR 53.2 in a four-seater sleeping car.

A Bucharest-Varna train ride costs EUR 22, while a journey from Varna to Bucharest has a price of EUR 28.2, according to CFR Calatori. Meanwhile, passengers travelling between Bucharest and Sofia by train must pay EUR 29.8 for a ticket.

Further details are available in the International section on Cfrcalatori.ro.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)