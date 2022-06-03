Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Social

Direct trains connect Bucharest to Turkey and Bulgaria

03 June 2022
Romanian rail operator CFR Calatori introduced direct trains between Bucharest and Halkali/Istanbul (Turkey) and Sofia and Varna (Bulgaria) on June 3. The trains run daily until October 3, 2022.

A one-way trip from Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station to Halkali/Istanbul costs EUR 53.2 in a four-seater sleeping car.

A Bucharest-Varna train ride costs EUR 22, while a journey from Varna to Bucharest has a price of EUR 28.2, according to CFR Calatori. Meanwhile, passengers travelling between Bucharest and Sofia by train must pay EUR 29.8 for a ticket.

Further details are available in the International section on Cfrcalatori.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

