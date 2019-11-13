Romanian private railway group to expand in four more European countries

Romaniuan railway group Grampet, controlled by local investor Gruia Stoica, is analysing the option to enter seven more European countries, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Grampet Group reported a consolidated turnover of EUR 344 million in 2018 and employs 6,340 people. In October, the group announced that it was launching a naval route between Romania and Georgia. The route will link Georgian ports Poti and Batumi with Romania’s Constanta port.

“We are present in ten European countries and all our international subsidiaries are profitable and send money home, in Romania. Currently, we are analyzing the entry on seven other markets - Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands,” said Gruia Stoica.

The countries where Grampet is already operating include Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Croatia, Austria, Germany and Greece.

The group was established 20 years ago and its structure comprises companies that cover the entire chain of railway transport solutions and products. Grampet provides rail freight services, construction, repair and modernization of rolling stock, production of spare parts, rental of rolling stock, logistics services.

