Romanian private railway group establishes Romania-Georgia ship traffic

Romania’s Grampet railway group, controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, announced that it was launching a naval route between Romania and Georgia, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The route will link Georgian ports Poti and Batumi with Romania’s Constanta port.

The move serves Grampet’s target of establishing freight flow along the route from China to Western Europe, Stoica said.

The project is a new stage by which the member companies of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) project collaborate to increase the freight flow along this route, and it is part of Grampet’s strategy to operate the first freight rail transport between China and Western Europe, through Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

