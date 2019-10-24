Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romanian private railway group establishes Romania-Georgia ship traffic
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Grampet railway group, controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, announced that it was launching a naval route between Romania and Georgia, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The route will link Georgian ports Poti and Batumi with Romania’s Constanta port.

The move serves Grampet’s target of establishing freight flow along the route from China to Western Europe, Stoica said.

The project is a new stage by which the member companies of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) project collaborate to increase the freight flow along this route, and it is part of Grampet’s strategy to operate the first freight rail transport between China and Western Europe, through Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romanian private railway group establishes Romania-Georgia ship traffic
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Grampet railway group, controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, announced that it was launching a naval route between Romania and Georgia, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The route will link Georgian ports Poti and Batumi with Romania’s Constanta port.

The move serves Grampet’s target of establishing freight flow along the route from China to Western Europe, Stoica said.

The project is a new stage by which the member companies of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) project collaborate to increase the freight flow along this route, and it is part of Grampet’s strategy to operate the first freight rail transport between China and Western Europe, through Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 October 2019
Social
Unseen footage of uncoordinated intervention in Colectiv club fire leaked to media after four years
23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40