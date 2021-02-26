Romanian railway group Grampet expands in Slovenia

Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and South-Eastern Europe, controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, has launched operations in Slovenia. The Group thus expands its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region.

"The expansion in Slovenia is part of the strategy to streamline and interconnect the services we provide to our international customers. Our operators are present with transport licenses/safety certificates in eight European networks and thus achieve a complete circuit of freight exchanges, which results in stronger regional interoperability given better connectivity," said Gruia Stoica, president of the Grampet Group.

The division, which includes Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) in Romania, Train Hungary Budapest, Train Hungary - Zagreb Branch, Bulgarian Railway Company, Eurorail Logistcs doo Serbia, Grampet Cargo Austria, and Train Hungary - Ljubljana Branch, offers logistics solutions through a fleet of approximately 20,000 wagons and 400 locomotives.

"Overall, these operators generate a significant part of our annual turnover, the most important results being produced in Hungary, Croatia, and Bulgaria, where we keep growing steadily, from year to year," said Gruia Stoica.

Earlier this month, Grampet announced EUR 14 mln investments in a wagon repair factory in Hungary.

The Group bought the 28-hectare land on which the Debrecen Vagongyár factory in Hungary is located for EUR 6.5 million. The investment is part of the EUR 14 million that Grampet wants to invest over the next five years to develop the plant.

