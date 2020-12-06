Romania's Govt. unlocks EUR 52 mln grants for PV panels

The Romanian Government’s environment agency AFM announced on June 10 that it would soon publish the list of eligible recipients of subsidies under the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (Green House Photovoltaic) program.

The agency has reviewed all the requests and approved 12,718 of them, Economica.net reported.

The volume of grants earmarked under the first stage of the program is RON 252 million (EUR 52 mln).

A year and a half after the start of the subsidy program designed to encourage households to install PV panels, not even one of the 26,000 applicants has received the subsidy, Greenpeace Romania announced in a press release on June 4.

The financing offered by AFM through the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice program is, in principle, a significant one: up to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000) for a photovoltaic system of at least 3 kW for individuals interested in producing their electricity. More than 26,000 citizens across the country have signed up for funding, implying total financing for the program of over EUR 113 mln.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)