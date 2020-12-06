Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 08:26
Business
Romania's Govt. unlocks EUR 52 mln grants for PV panels
12 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government’s environment agency AFM announced on June 10 that it would soon publish the list of eligible recipients of subsidies under the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (Green House Photovoltaic) program.

The agency has reviewed all the requests and approved 12,718 of them, Economica.net reported.

The volume of grants earmarked under the first stage of the program is RON 252 million (EUR 52 mln).

A year and a half after the start of the subsidy program designed to encourage households to install PV panels, not even one of the 26,000 applicants has received the subsidy, Greenpeace Romania announced in a press release on June 4.

The financing offered by AFM through the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice program is, in principle, a significant one: up to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000) for a photovoltaic system of at least 3 kW for individuals interested in producing their electricity. More than 26,000 citizens across the country have signed up for funding, implying total financing for the program of over EUR 113 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 08:26
Business
Romania's Govt. unlocks EUR 52 mln grants for PV panels
12 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government’s environment agency AFM announced on June 10 that it would soon publish the list of eligible recipients of subsidies under the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (Green House Photovoltaic) program.

The agency has reviewed all the requests and approved 12,718 of them, Economica.net reported.

The volume of grants earmarked under the first stage of the program is RON 252 million (EUR 52 mln).

A year and a half after the start of the subsidy program designed to encourage households to install PV panels, not even one of the 26,000 applicants has received the subsidy, Greenpeace Romania announced in a press release on June 4.

The financing offered by AFM through the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice program is, in principle, a significant one: up to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000) for a photovoltaic system of at least 3 kW for individuals interested in producing their electricity. More than 26,000 citizens across the country have signed up for funding, implying total financing for the program of over EUR 113 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania