Grants for Romanians planning to install PV panels are available

The program of Government grants "Casa Verde" (Green House), which finances the installation of photovoltaic panels on residential buildings begins on Monday, September 9.

The program is addressed to individuals who want to become electricity producers (prosumers). The beneficiaries will receive RON 20,000 (EUR 4,200) per project, Agerpres reported.

The budget allocated for the program this year will allow about 33,000 house owners to buy and install such equipment, according to the Environment Ministry’s data.

"The minimum installed power is 3 Kw and the producer will be able to negotiate with the electricity companies [the price of the electricity]. We have approximated that 33,000 housing units will have such photovoltaic panels," former environment minister Gratiela Gavrilescu said recently.

The budget allocated to this program is RON 656 million (EUR 138 mln), of which RON 536 mln through the Regional Operational Program (ROP) and RON 120 mln from the Environment Fund Agency.

(Photo: Pixabay)

