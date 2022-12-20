Romania’s Govt. ready to diminish some of the special pensions

The Government of Romania drafted and will endorse next week a draft law to diminish the impact of the so-called “special pensions, G4media.ro reported. But the document excludes the so-called “military pensions”, including those of retired law enforcement personnel, intelligence officers and of other categories.

In fact, the draft law regards the magistrates and aims at tightening the regulations for retirement: older retirement age, more years in office required at retirement and somehow smaller benefits.

However, the bulk of the so-called special pensions is represented by those under the category of “military pensions”, meaning that the impact on the budget will be moderate and, given the gradual implementation of the provisions, close to zero in the short term.

Romania was supposed to enact this law by the end of the year under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), but the EC agreed to extend the deadline until the date of the next Resilience Facility disbursement.

