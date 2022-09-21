Romania's Govt. to prolonge car fuels subsidies scheme for three months

In a joint meeting on September 19, the ruling coalition in Romania decided to keep in force for another three months the scheme under which RON 0.5 per litre is 50:50 subsidised by the state and oil companies, News.ro announced, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The cost of the scheme, for the public budget, is RON 175 mln (EUR 35 mln) per month.

Another option discussed was keeping in force the subsidies only for diesel - as the price of petrol has already dropped.

A final decision will be taken at the end of September.

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)