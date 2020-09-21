Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:20
Business
Romania's Govt. publishes procedures for IT SMEs digitization grants program
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has published in the Official Journal the procedures to be followed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the IT sector looking to apply for grants to develop their activity.

These grants are part of a wider government program for digitizing SMEs in Romania, which has a total budget of EUR 150 mln.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The amount allotted to SMEs in the IT sector is EUR 50 mln and comes under two types of grants: state aid for companies developing IT innovations (covered from the state budget) and de minimis grants (covered from EU funds). The budget for the first type of grants is EUR 45 mln and the value for one company varies between EUR 1 mln and EUR 5 mln, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The share of a project's total expenses covered by the state aid varies as well, depending on the nature of the company and the type of innovation it brings. The projects that would qualify for the grants should develop technologies in areas such as IoT; smart city / village / agriculture; cyber security; big data; artificial intelligence / Blockchain / Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR); electronic transactions; e-government / e-administration / e-health / e-education; industrial digitization (automation, robotization).

The de minimis grants will have a maximum value of EUR 200,000, and they will cover up to 20% of the project's expenses.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:38
16 September 2020
Business
RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:20
Business
Romania's Govt. publishes procedures for IT SMEs digitization grants program
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has published in the Official Journal the procedures to be followed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the IT sector looking to apply for grants to develop their activity.

These grants are part of a wider government program for digitizing SMEs in Romania, which has a total budget of EUR 150 mln.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The amount allotted to SMEs in the IT sector is EUR 50 mln and comes under two types of grants: state aid for companies developing IT innovations (covered from the state budget) and de minimis grants (covered from EU funds). The budget for the first type of grants is EUR 45 mln and the value for one company varies between EUR 1 mln and EUR 5 mln, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The share of a project's total expenses covered by the state aid varies as well, depending on the nature of the company and the type of innovation it brings. The projects that would qualify for the grants should develop technologies in areas such as IoT; smart city / village / agriculture; cyber security; big data; artificial intelligence / Blockchain / Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR); electronic transactions; e-government / e-administration / e-health / e-education; industrial digitization (automation, robotization).

The de minimis grants will have a maximum value of EUR 200,000, and they will cover up to 20% of the project's expenses.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:38
16 September 2020
Business
RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed