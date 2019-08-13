Romania’s Government prepares to survive with minority support in Parliament

Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), remains optimistic about the robustness of the ruling coalition with the junior partner, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE) but the party leaders say that the Government is ready to continue even with minority support in the Parliament.

The comments came in the context of ALDE openly expressing on August 12 discontent with the budget revision endorsed on the same day and urging PSD to come up by August 20 with a “new governing strategy” and a “new government team” based on merit.

PSD president Viorica Dăncilă, who also serves as prime minister, assured before the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (CEX), that the ruling coalition will not break, G4media.ro reported.

"The coalition does not break," she said, answering a question from journalists. However, if this is not possible and the coalition eventually breaks, the Government is ready to go ahead with minority support in the Parliament, PSD senator Paul Stanescu commented.

The relations between PSD and ALDE have worsened after PSD announced it would support PM Dancila in the presidential race. ALDE head Calin Popescu Tariceanu wanted to get PSD’s endorsement for his candidacy. After PSD’s announcement, ALDE started negotiating an alliance with PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta. Ponta’s condition, however, is that ALDE leaves the ruling coalition.

(Photo: Adriana Neagoe/ Inquam Photos)

