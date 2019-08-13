Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 08:06
Politics
Romania’s Government prepares to survive with minority support in Parliament
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), remains optimistic about the robustness of the ruling coalition with the junior partner, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE) but the party leaders say that the Government is ready to continue even with minority support in the Parliament.

The comments came in the context of ALDE openly expressing on August 12 discontent with the budget revision endorsed on the same day and urging PSD to come up by August 20 with a “new governing strategy” and a “new government team” based on merit.

PSD president Viorica Dăncilă, who also serves as prime minister, assured before the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (CEX), that the ruling coalition will not break, G4media.ro reported.

"The coalition does not break," she said, answering a question from journalists. However, if this is not possible and the coalition eventually breaks, the Government is ready to go ahead with minority support in the Parliament, PSD senator Paul Stanescu commented.

The relations between PSD and ALDE have worsened after PSD announced it would support PM Dancila in the presidential race. ALDE head Calin Popescu Tariceanu wanted to get PSD’s endorsement for his candidacy. After PSD’s announcement, ALDE started negotiating an alliance with PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta. Ponta’s condition, however, is that ALDE leaves the ruling coalition.

(Photo: Adriana Neagoe/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 08:06
Politics
Romania’s Government prepares to survive with minority support in Parliament
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), remains optimistic about the robustness of the ruling coalition with the junior partner, the Liberal Democrats (ALDE) but the party leaders say that the Government is ready to continue even with minority support in the Parliament.

The comments came in the context of ALDE openly expressing on August 12 discontent with the budget revision endorsed on the same day and urging PSD to come up by August 20 with a “new governing strategy” and a “new government team” based on merit.

PSD president Viorica Dăncilă, who also serves as prime minister, assured before the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (CEX), that the ruling coalition will not break, G4media.ro reported.

"The coalition does not break," she said, answering a question from journalists. However, if this is not possible and the coalition eventually breaks, the Government is ready to go ahead with minority support in the Parliament, PSD senator Paul Stanescu commented.

The relations between PSD and ALDE have worsened after PSD announced it would support PM Dancila in the presidential race. ALDE head Calin Popescu Tariceanu wanted to get PSD’s endorsement for his candidacy. After PSD’s announcement, ALDE started negotiating an alliance with PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta. Ponta’s condition, however, is that ALDE leaves the ruling coalition.

(Photo: Adriana Neagoe/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40