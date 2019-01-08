Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 09:24
Politics
Romanian Govt. takes steps to defuse negative public sentiment after abduction of young girls
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Newly appointed, interim interior minister Mihai Fifor announced that prime minister Viorica Dancila has given him “a mandate to initiate a radical process to fight crime and reform the system”.

The developments in the case of the young girls abducted and possibly murdered in the town of Caracal (southern Romania) became unpredictable and the negative sentiment against the Government and state institutions has been building up as the investigations reveal more details while pointing to broader scale scenarios (like the potential involvement of top public servants in human trafficking activities).

Fifor announced that there is a task group headed by Raed Arafat (head of the state emergency services) already discussing scenarios for amending the functioning of system behind the emergency calls service 112. But he announced what rather seems to be a bureaucratic and pointless process, involving conferences held at each county Police Inspectorate aimed at highlighting vulnerabilities and “tackle them as quickly as possible”.

Prime minister Dancila said the lawmakers might be summoned in an extraordinary session to pass the necessary legal amendments. She said she agrees to call the lawmakers in an extraordinary session and to issue an ordinance emergency to regulate these deficiencies spotted during the on-going investigations, at the Interior Ministry or other entities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 09:24
Politics
Romanian Govt. takes steps to defuse negative public sentiment after abduction of young girls
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Newly appointed, interim interior minister Mihai Fifor announced that prime minister Viorica Dancila has given him “a mandate to initiate a radical process to fight crime and reform the system”.

The developments in the case of the young girls abducted and possibly murdered in the town of Caracal (southern Romania) became unpredictable and the negative sentiment against the Government and state institutions has been building up as the investigations reveal more details while pointing to broader scale scenarios (like the potential involvement of top public servants in human trafficking activities).

Fifor announced that there is a task group headed by Raed Arafat (head of the state emergency services) already discussing scenarios for amending the functioning of system behind the emergency calls service 112. But he announced what rather seems to be a bureaucratic and pointless process, involving conferences held at each county Police Inspectorate aimed at highlighting vulnerabilities and “tackle them as quickly as possible”.

Prime minister Dancila said the lawmakers might be summoned in an extraordinary session to pass the necessary legal amendments. She said she agrees to call the lawmakers in an extraordinary session and to issue an ordinance emergency to regulate these deficiencies spotted during the on-going investigations, at the Interior Ministry or other entities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities
30 July 2019
Politics
Romania’s newly appointed interior minister resigns after shocking murder of teenage girl
29 July 2019
Politics
Ruling coalition, president quarrel over justice changes after teenage girls killed by kidnapper in Romania
28 July 2019
Social
Murder outrages Romania: Mechanic admits to killing two girl hitchhikers
26 July 2019
People
Romanian appointed acting chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency
24 July 2019
Culture & History
Where to watch films outdoors in Bucharest and in the country
17 July 2019
Politics
Romanian appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General
15 July 2019
Letters
Guest post: The “Audrey Hepburn” of tennis wins at Wimbledon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40