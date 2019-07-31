Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities

The transcript of the calls that Alexandra Macesanu, the 15-year-old girl kidnapped and killed last week in the town of Caracal, managed to make to the 112 emergency number the day after she was reported missing were made public by the girl’s uncle Alexandru Cumpanasu.

The transcript reveals the questionable way in which the 112 operator and the police officers handled Alexandra’s call for help. At some point, one of the policemen even tells the girl to stay where she is and hang up the phone because they need to take other emergency calls too.

Alexandru Cumpasu said that the girl’s family agreed to release the transcript “for the entire country to see the rottenness of a criminal system and the courage of this incredible child.” “We just want justice and we want those who are guilty to be punished to prevent any villain from the Romanian state from killing anyone else in the future!”

Alexandra Macesanu made the first call on Thursday, July 25, at 11:05:08 AM:

112 operator (1): Hello, 112, what’s your emergency? Hello?

Alexandra Macesanu (A.M.): Hello, I want to talk to the police!

112 operator (1): What happened madam, what is your name?

A.M.: I’m a miss, I’m 15, and a man kidnapped me yesterday…

112 operator (1): What’s your name?

A.M.: Alexandra Macesanu. Please hurry, I don’t know where I am…

112 operator (1): What do you mean you don’t know where you are? What locality?

A.M.: In Dobro…no…in Caracal, he took me to Caracal but I don’t know where exactly…

112 operator (1) (on an ironic tone): Well give me a location or something in Caracal, how do you think we can find you? …Hellooo?

A.M.: Yes, hold on please…

112 operator (1): Have you been raped?

A.M. (crying): Yes, I’ve been raped!

112 operator (1): Ok, stay on the phone, but try to give me a location to know exactly what… how to find you!

A.M.: He came, he came, he came… Come quickly, please!

The call is disconnected and the 112 operator says: "Well, where shall we come in Caracal, man? Well, what the hell should I do, she is in Caracal, she was kidnapped and taken to Caracal, but she doesn’t know where… and the police is talking…" Then the operator contacts the police to tell them about the girl's call.

Meanwhile, Alexandra makes a second call at 11:06:25, according to the transcript and, during the call, the 112 operator tries to find her exact location. The girl gives some details, such as the fact that she saw a dam before being blindfolded, that the kidnapper’s car is grey, and that she was being held captive in a house. She even gave the operator a name she found on a business card, and explained that she was calling from the kidnapper’s phone.

The 112 operator than explains the situation to a policeman, who takes over the conversation with Alexandra:

A.M.: Please hurry!

Policemen (1): Where shall we come miss? Tell us…

A.M.: Excuse me?

Policemen (1): Where? Where?

A.M.: I don’t know exactly, we passed by the dam but now I think I’m in Bold, it can’t be anywhere else.

Policemen (1): Where in…? Where are you?

A.M.: In Bold

Policemen (1): In Bold? Oh…In Olt county?

Then Alexandra reads an address and the policeman tells her to remain where she is because they will send a team there.

A.M.: Please hurry because I’m scared, he beat me…

Policeman (1) (imperative): Okay, okay, stay there!

A.M.: I’ll stay right here because I can’t get out, please come! (desperate cry)

Policeman (1): Are you with anyone? Are you alone? How did you get there?

A.M.: No, I'm alone, I'm alone, please…

Policeman (1): You are alone, I understand, stay there!

A.M. (almost crying): I'm afraid ...

The policeman on the radio: Hello, team, 9 Antonius Caracalla (e.n. the address given by the girl), there’s a girl beaten and raped, ok?

A.M. (hearing the conversation, she starts to cry): Please come quickly, I'm afraid, please!

Policeman (1): Miss hang up the phone, you will be contacted and the police will come there, ok?

A.M.: Please hurry!

Policeman (1): Yes, ok, ok

A.M.: Sir, sir, there is a big car in the yard…

Policeman (1): Ok, stay exactly where you are!

The conversation ends again and the girl makes a third call at 11:12 AM, and asks the 112 operator if they sent someone to help her. The emergency operator transfers the call to the police:

A.M.: Please, did you send someone here?

Policeman (2) (in an irritated tone): We did, stay there…they can’t fly in two minutes, miss. Stay there, ok?

A.M. (crying desperately): Please come, come, I'm afraid...

Policeman (2) (ironic tone): Well, who are you afraid of? Hello, who are you afraid of?

A.M. (crying): Of him... he beat me...

Policeman (2): Him who?

Alexandra gives the policeman the same name and address she had found earlier on the business card and the policeman tells her once again to wait because a team will arrive in a few minutes.

A.M.: Please stay with me on the phone, I'm afraid... please...

Policeman (2): I can't stay on the phone, miss, we have other calls. Stay where you are, a team will come, it will definitely come in two-three minutes, what the hell? (Alexandra crying in the background)

A.M. (crying): Ok…

Policeman (2): Ok? Don’t worry, calm down a bit, ok?

A.M. (crying, desperate): I'm afraid...!

Policeman (2): You should try to calm down, ok? Calm down and the police team will come, they’re on their way…

A.M. (desperate): Ok, please....

Policeman (2): Hang up the phone because if we are talking the police team can’t talk to you

A.M. (crying): All right, all right, yes.

Policeman (2): Ok

Unfortunately, the police searched other locations that day and only in the morning of the next day (Friday) they searched the main suspect’s home. This sparked public outrage, especially as people believe the 15-year-old girl could have been saved if the law enforcement authorities would have reacted faster. The police said that the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) failed to provide a more accurate location of the calls, and thus they ended up searching in other locations. However, the policemen are also accused of having intervened too slowly and chaotically.

Meanwhile, Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect, was arrested and he reportedly admitted to killing the 15-year-old girl and even another girl who went missing in mid-April. However, the investigators haven't located any of the two bodies so far.

