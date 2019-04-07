Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/04/2019 - 08:10
Business
RO Govt. considers abrogating 2% turnover tax for energy companies
04 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2% turnover tax levied to companies in the energy sector under the so-called “greed ordinance” OUG 114/2018, will be eliminated, according to official sources quoted by Economica.net.

But the other provisions pertaining to the energy sector, included in the OUG, will not be amended, the sources said. The annual fee paid by the energy companies licensed by energy market regulator ANRE was hiked from 0.1% to 2% under OUG 114/2018.

Under initial calculations, this would have brought RON 2 billion (EUR 420 million), further exceptions introduced by the government brought down the expected annual collections to RON 600 million (EUR 125 mln). But still, the government failed to explain how would ANRE spend the money.

At the end of last year, the Government adopted an emergency ordinance that brought new taxes for banks, energy companies and telecoms and changes the functioning of the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II). The ordinance included a tax on bank assets, tied to the interbank interest rate (ROBOR) and special turnover taxes on energy and telecom companies. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/04/2019 - 08:10
Business
RO Govt. considers abrogating 2% turnover tax for energy companies
04 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2% turnover tax levied to companies in the energy sector under the so-called “greed ordinance” OUG 114/2018, will be eliminated, according to official sources quoted by Economica.net.

But the other provisions pertaining to the energy sector, included in the OUG, will not be amended, the sources said. The annual fee paid by the energy companies licensed by energy market regulator ANRE was hiked from 0.1% to 2% under OUG 114/2018.

Under initial calculations, this would have brought RON 2 billion (EUR 420 million), further exceptions introduced by the government brought down the expected annual collections to RON 600 million (EUR 125 mln). But still, the government failed to explain how would ANRE spend the money.

At the end of last year, the Government adopted an emergency ordinance that brought new taxes for banks, energy companies and telecoms and changes the functioning of the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II). The ordinance included a tax on bank assets, tied to the interbank interest rate (ROBOR) and special turnover taxes on energy and telecom companies. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40