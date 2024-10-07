Romania's Govt. assures energy price-capping scheme stays in place

The energy price capping scheme will remain in force in its current form, as provided by law, at least until April 1, 2025, Romania's Ministry of Energy assured after the European Commission requested the country to remove the restrictions related to the establishment of prices and the export of electricity and gas.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the European Commission "has not asked him, personally, anything abnormal" and that "Romania is not obliged by anyone to do anything," Ziare.com reported.

"The European Commission has a point of view. It is going to have discussions with the minister of energy, and then, naturally, it will also have a discussion with the prime minister. But Romania is not obliged to do anything except to observe the rules of common sense," stated Marcel Ciolacu on October 5 when asked whether Romania will have to abandon the price capping scheme.

The Ministry of Energy explained that, for the next period, Romania will consult closely, including with the experts of the European Commission, so that the most affordable and competitive price for electricity and natural gas can be ensured for domestic consumers and the business environment.

The Ministry of Energy claims that the infringement procedure started by the European Commission is at an early stage, in which Romania received a letter of delay, according to Economedia.ro.

"This does not represent a condemnation or sanction, but a call for clarification and adjustment of national legislation in order to comply with the rules of the European Union," says the institution.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hecke01/Dreamstime.com)