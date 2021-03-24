Profile picture for user andreich
Romania's Govt. says it drafted new Energy Strategy

24 March 2021
Romania's Energy Ministry has already drafted the country's new Energy Strategy, which covers the period until 2026, minister Virgil Popescu announced.

The Government will endorse the document at the end of March or in early April, he assured, News.ro reported.

The key elements outlined by minister Popescu include a 30.7% renewable energy share target [for 2030] - which indicates that the Government does not plan to increase the green energy target as suggested by the European Commission and asked by the environmental organizations.

The strategy includes the key directions of development: the renewable target of 30.7%, nuclear energy - units 3 and 4 and the refurbishment of unit 1, and gradual transition from coal to gas, minister Popescu said.

In October 2020, the European Commission (EC) invited Romania to consider doing more for decarbonization than it has assumed through the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan (PNIESC) for 2021-2030. The EC also suggested that the renewable target (the percentage of energy obtained from renewable sources from total energy consumption) rising to 30.7% by 2030 was weak as a level of ambition, given that Romania's potential is 34%.

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)

