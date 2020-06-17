Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 08:32
Business
Romanian Government to waive quart of annual flat tax charged to HoReCa companies
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has drafted an emergency ordinance to waive the payment of the specific flat taxes owed by the companies in the HoReCa sector for 90 days, Economica.net reported.

The period matches the time the companies were banned from operating or were not able to work as an effect of the restrictions.

The Government came up with the bill after the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) initiated a draft law to support the companies in the HoReCa sector.

Restaurant owners recently turned highly vocal against the Executive's decision to delay lifting the restrictions on their operations.

Finance minister Florin Citu promoted the ordinance. The recipients would include hotels and other similar accommodation facilities, accommodation facilities for holidays and short stays, caravan parks, campsites and camps, other accommodation services, restaurants, food activities, catering for events, other food services, bars, and other beverage service activities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 08:32
Business
Romanian Government to waive quart of annual flat tax charged to HoReCa companies
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has drafted an emergency ordinance to waive the payment of the specific flat taxes owed by the companies in the HoReCa sector for 90 days, Economica.net reported.

The period matches the time the companies were banned from operating or were not able to work as an effect of the restrictions.

The Government came up with the bill after the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) initiated a draft law to support the companies in the HoReCa sector.

Restaurant owners recently turned highly vocal against the Executive's decision to delay lifting the restrictions on their operations.

Finance minister Florin Citu promoted the ordinance. The recipients would include hotels and other similar accommodation facilities, accommodation facilities for holidays and short stays, caravan parks, campsites and camps, other accommodation services, restaurants, food activities, catering for events, other food services, bars, and other beverage service activities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?