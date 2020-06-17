Romanian Government to waive quart of annual flat tax charged to HoReCa companies

Romania's Government has drafted an emergency ordinance to waive the payment of the specific flat taxes owed by the companies in the HoReCa sector for 90 days, Economica.net reported.

The period matches the time the companies were banned from operating or were not able to work as an effect of the restrictions.

The Government came up with the bill after the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) initiated a draft law to support the companies in the HoReCa sector.

Restaurant owners recently turned highly vocal against the Executive's decision to delay lifting the restrictions on their operations.

Finance minister Florin Citu promoted the ordinance. The recipients would include hotels and other similar accommodation facilities, accommodation facilities for holidays and short stays, caravan parks, campsites and camps, other accommodation services, restaurants, food activities, catering for events, other food services, bars, and other beverage service activities.

