Romanian Social Democrats draft law to help HoReCa firms

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) has submitted a draft bill to the Parliament to help the entrepreneurs in the hotels and restaurants (HoReCa) industry, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, June 15, quoted by Agerpres.

The bill aims to grant "multiple facilities" to entrepreneurs in the sector, provided they keep the employment and prices steady.

The draft law envisages a 3-month income tax moratorium to be enforced after the end of the state of emergency.

Companies that pay their taxes in time will get a 10% bonus, under the draft law.

Separately, the accommodation, meals, and transportation for tourists will be exempt from VAT until the end of 2020, to reduce the population's costs.

The state will pay from the budget the holiday vouchers granted by all employers (state or private), worth RON 1,450 (EUR 300) per employee, in 2020 and 2021.

Grants and guaranteed loans will be extended for investments through the "Program for the modernization and development of spas," according to another provision of the draft law promoted by the Social Democrats.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]