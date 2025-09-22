Romania's government reportedly sued for not organising elections for Bucharest mayor

The government has reportedly been sued for failing to organize the election for Bucharest mayor within the legal deadline of 90 days from the vacancy of the post, according to Antena3.ro. The authors of the complaint are not disclosed, but the reformist party USR has previously expressed discontent with the delays.

The ruling coalition has put on ice the elections for Bucharest mayor as the parties seek to settle other key issues before addressing the Social Democrats' threat against an alliance between USR and PNL that would secure them the Bucharest mayor post.

"The law says that within 90 days after the vacancy of the position, elections must be organized (...). This 90-day deadline has already passed, we are over 100 days since Nicușor Dan's position became vacant, and that is why there should be no discussion," USR president Dominic Fritz told RFI last week.

According to the legislation consulted by Antena3 CNN, the government must issue the decision to organize the election at least 75 days before the date of the vote, which creates more legal complications. Politically, it is unrealistic to expect the elections to be organised quickly with no prior campaign.

The situation is not unprecedented. In the past, Ludovic Orban sued the government led by Nicolae Ciucă for not organizing elections in 57 localities.

