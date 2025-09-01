Poll shows four relevant candidates for Bucharest mayoral elections

In the competition for the mayor of Bucharest, Social Democrat (PSD) Daniel Băluță and Liberal (PNL) Ciprian Ciucu are tied in an Avangarde poll, while the candidate of the reformist Save Romania Union (USR), Cătălin Drulă, and the isolationist candidate Anca Alexandrescu are not far behind. In the single-ballot architecture of the elections, this is enhancing the importance of alliances and joint candidates.

PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu, who hopes his party’s candidate will win the elections, warned that an alliance between its partners in the ruling coalition, PNL and USR, would be treated as a betrayal.

The mayor of District 4, Daniel Băluță, and the District 6 mayor, Ciprian Ciucu, are rated with 25% of the votes, followed by Cătălin Drulă (USR), with 20% electoral support, and the independent Anca Alexandrescu, a fierce supporter of isolationist politician Calin Georgescu, with 18%, Digi24 reported.

At a great distance are: Vlad Gheorghe from the DREPT party with 5%, Ana Ciceală from SENS with 2%, and the independent Octavian Berceanu, also with 2%.

When it comes to support for parties, residents of Bucharest put the Save Romania Union (USR) in first place with 25% for the parliamentary election, according to the Avangarde poll. The party led by Dominic Fritz is followed by George Simion’s Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which would obtain 23%, PSD with 20% and PNL with 18%.

With lower scores, far behind are PUSL – 5%, SOS Romania with 3%, PMP – 2%, DREPT – 2%, and SENS -1%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)