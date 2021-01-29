Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 09:09
Politics

Romania's Government resumes once again the recalculation of public pensions

29 January 2021
Romania's labor minister Raluca Turcan announced that all the 5 million pensions in Romania would be recalculated in the next 18 months, in line with "the new pension law to be passed by the new ruling coalition," Mediafax reported. No pension will decrease, Turcan assured.

The statement comes in the context of an existing pension law in force, which the Government amended to avoid excessive fiscal slippage.

Minister Turcan already issued an order to recalculate the pensions ahead of the new pension law being passed.

"The evaluation process requires that all data is entered in an electronic format. When the legislative procedure and the law are ready, we will start the recalculation process and, in a short time, pensions will be recalculated," said Turcan.

The new pension values will be enforced "sometime next year."

Regarding a possible increase in pensions for this year [in September], minister Turcan said that she waits for the budget allocated to the Labor Ministry and that she hopes pensions will increase at least to cover the inflation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
