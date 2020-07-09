Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 08:08
Business
Romania's Govt. replaces head of state bank CEC
07 September 2020
The general shareholders meeting of CEC Bank, one of the two banks fully controlled by the Romanian state through the Finance Ministry, appointed Mirela Calugareanu, the head of the tax collection agency ANAF, as chairman of the bank's Board of Directors.

She replaces Valentin Mavrodin, who remains a non-executive board member.

"Mirela Calugareanu (53), the new chairman of the Board of Directors of CEC Bank, has been a board member since 2017. Currently, she is the head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF). She has over 29 years of experience in the Finance Ministry. Calugareanu has coordinated the project for modernizing and digitizing the fiscal administration, in partnership with the World Bank," reads a press release of CEC Bank.

However, the program with the WB failed and was abandoned, Hotnews.ro points out.

Founded in 1864, CEC Bank currently runs a network of over 1,000 branches in Romania. The bank's assets stood at RON 36 billion (EUR 7.45 bln) at the end of June 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)

