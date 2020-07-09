Romania's Govt. replaces head of state bank CEC

The general shareholders meeting of CEC Bank, one of the two banks fully controlled by the Romanian state through the Finance Ministry, appointed Mirela Calugareanu, the head of the tax collection agency ANAF, as chairman of the bank's Board of Directors.

She replaces Valentin Mavrodin, who remains a non-executive board member.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"Mirela Calugareanu (53), the new chairman of the Board of Directors of CEC Bank, has been a board member since 2017. Currently, she is the head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF). She has over 29 years of experience in the Finance Ministry. Calugareanu has coordinated the project for modernizing and digitizing the fiscal administration, in partnership with the World Bank," reads a press release of CEC Bank.

However, the program with the WB failed and was abandoned, Hotnews.ro points out.

Founded in 1864, CEC Bank currently runs a network of over 1,000 branches in Romania. The bank's assets stood at RON 36 billion (EUR 7.45 bln) at the end of June 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)