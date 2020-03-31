RO state lender CEC Bank launches full online banking services

Deloitte Romania and FintechOS have created and implemented the technical solution for full online banking products to be marketed by local state-owned lender CEC Bank.

The “Bun Venit!” ["Welcome!"] package, which CEC Bank integrated with its own systems, was launched in March as part of a comprehensive project to digitize the products and services offered to clients in Romania and abroad, consultancy firm Deloitte announced.

According to the release, the "Welcome!" package can be accessed 100% online and includes current account, debit card and access to Mobile Banking service.

This project is among the first completed within the strategic partnership between Deloitte Romania and local tech startup FintechOS, through which the two entities offer financial institutions solutions for digital transformation and business process automation.

“Access to banking services is essential for the public and the economy. Opening remote accounts, no trips to the bank's offices and no papers is an essential project for CEC Bank and can contribute to increasing financial inclusion, given that over 90% of Romanians have access to mobile internet. We are glad that, in addition to the remote banking services we already had in our portfolio - Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, telephone services -, we now give Romanians in the country and the diaspora the opportunity to become CEC Bank customers 100% online,” said Bogdan Neacsu, President and CEO of CEC Bank.

(Photo: Pixabay)

