Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:13
Business
Romania's Govt. postpones final decision on revised budget planning
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The budget revision would not be discussed in the April 9 Government meeting, Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban announced before the meeting, while finance minister Florin Citu implied that the executive was far from sketching the basic principles.

The problem is not the widening deficit but financing it. Minister Citu mentioned revenues dropping by RON 20 billion (EUR 4.1 bln) and expenditure increasing by some RON 12-13 bln (EUR 2.5-2.7 bln) in just a couple of weeks, local Economica.net reported. The figures seem to reflect preliminary projections for the full year’s revenues and expenditures under a “no-change in policies” scenario.

The RON 32 bln (EUR 6.7 bln, or 3.3% of GDP) on top of the 3.6%-of-GDP initial public deficit target would result in 6.9% of GDP deficit, which is close to the consensus expectations of independent analysts. However, as the deficit financing remains problematic, part of the public expenditures might be trimmed down.

“We have to evaluate the sectors where the expenditures are the biggest, and try to defer part of the expenditures for 2021,” minister Citu stated.

The sectors where the largest part of the public expenditures are concentrated are those of the public payroll and social security, he added.

As regards the prime minister’s comment about part of non-critical public sector staff being sent in technical unemployment “by rotation”, minister Citu said that he was not aware of this.

As regards other key decisions, minister Citu said that the children allowances will not be doubled this year (as provisioned under a law already promulgated, but deferred by Government) and the 40% pension hilke in September will be operated “depending on the resources in the budget”.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:13
Business
Romania's Govt. postpones final decision on revised budget planning
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The budget revision would not be discussed in the April 9 Government meeting, Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban announced before the meeting, while finance minister Florin Citu implied that the executive was far from sketching the basic principles.

The problem is not the widening deficit but financing it. Minister Citu mentioned revenues dropping by RON 20 billion (EUR 4.1 bln) and expenditure increasing by some RON 12-13 bln (EUR 2.5-2.7 bln) in just a couple of weeks, local Economica.net reported. The figures seem to reflect preliminary projections for the full year’s revenues and expenditures under a “no-change in policies” scenario.

The RON 32 bln (EUR 6.7 bln, or 3.3% of GDP) on top of the 3.6%-of-GDP initial public deficit target would result in 6.9% of GDP deficit, which is close to the consensus expectations of independent analysts. However, as the deficit financing remains problematic, part of the public expenditures might be trimmed down.

“We have to evaluate the sectors where the expenditures are the biggest, and try to defer part of the expenditures for 2021,” minister Citu stated.

The sectors where the largest part of the public expenditures are concentrated are those of the public payroll and social security, he added.

As regards the prime minister’s comment about part of non-critical public sector staff being sent in technical unemployment “by rotation”, minister Citu said that he was not aware of this.

As regards other key decisions, minister Citu said that the children allowances will not be doubled this year (as provisioned under a law already promulgated, but deferred by Government) and the 40% pension hilke in September will be operated “depending on the resources in the budget”.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus