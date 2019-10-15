Outgoing Romanian Govt. disburses EUR 290 mln to local administration

The outgoing Government of prime minister Vorica Dancila on October 14 gave local administrations in Romania one sixth of the funds they need to cover current expenditures and investments until the end of this year, saying that the rest of the money (RON 7.1 bln, nearly EUR 1.5 bln or 0.7% of GDP) should be delivered by the new Government, Hotnews.ro reported.

Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said his cabinet would have granted all the money, but he doubts his successor will be able to do that.

In the first cabinet meeting after the Parliament voted a no-confidence motion against it, the Government of MP Dancila decided to disburse some RON 1.4 bln (EUR 290 mln, 0.14% of GDP) to the local administration authorities for current expenditures and investments. The supplementary funds were earmarked from the VAT revenues.

The local administrations asked for RON 8.5 bln - six times more, the Government said in the document. The Government has re-distributed so far only RON 1.4 bln. The funds mainly cover current expenditure - which are to a large extent wages, which currently are set at a local level.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)