Western Romania: 650-year gothic statues found during works at Oradea Fortress

Two stone statues, carved more than 650 years ago, were discovered during restoration work at the Oradea Fortress, in western Romania.

The statues represent the apostles and are likely part of the altar of the former Gothic cathedral, which was an important Catholic pilgrimage site. The cathedral was famous for centuries but was abandoned and then demolished after 1556, when the Reformation was adopted in the city.

The relics were discovered in the wall of the Crăişorul Bastion and represent a major find. Their discovery was made possible by the major restoration works ongoing at the fortress, which allow the inner courtyard of the bastion to be showcased. Experts aim to restore it to its 16th century appearance, according to TVRInfo.

Oradea, in western Romania, became significant in the Middle Ages because it was the burial place of five kings and two queens during the 12th–15th centuries. The city has developed in recent years and its fortress has regained its status as a first-rank historical monument in Europe after rehabilitation projects worth over EUR 20 million were carried out.

The Crăişorul Bastion is the third of the fortress' five bastions to be restored. The works will cost over RON 10 million (EUR 2 million), funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

(Photo source: Cetatea Oradea on Facebook)