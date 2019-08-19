Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 08:15
Events
Romanian startups invited to meet investors, customers at GoTech World
19 August 2019
Internet & Mobile World, the largest business event in the region focused on the digitalisation of the business, is rebranding itself as GoTech World.

The event is dedicated to supporting the Romanian and Central & Eastern European business ecosystem to adopt digitisation in all industries to increase efficiency and productivity.

The 8th edition of the event, which takes place this autumn (October 2-3) at Romexpo, in Bucharest, comprises a 7,194 sqm digital solutions exhibition area and 7 dedicated stages that will host international and local speakers: Main Stage, IT Ops Stage, Digital & E-commerce Stage, MarTech Stage, Security Stage, Java Stage and.NET Stage.

Over 10,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

40