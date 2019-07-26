Romania’s only sailing competition for tech enthusiasts returns with new edition in September

A new edition of Regatta IT, the only sailing competition in Romania dedicated to tech enthusiasts, will take place in the September 7-8 weekend in the Marina Life Harbour Limanu.

More than 200 participants with 21 boats will race on the Black Sea waters at this year’s event, according to a press release. Most are amateurs, and the teams that signed up for Regatta IT 2019 represent companies such as Uipath, Zitec, Netopia Payments, Raiffeissen, Credify, mReady, Cybernet, and Ness Digital Engineering.

Among the 200 participants are programmers, testers, top and middle management representatives, or marketing or human resource specialists. A race committee, made up of professional referees, will supervise the entire competition.

