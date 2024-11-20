GoTech World 2024: 91 Partner Companies, 60 Hours of Content, and Approximately 14,500 Visitors at the Largest IT & Digital Expo-Conference in the Region

News from Companies

The 13th edition of GoTech World, the largest B2B IT and digital solutions expo-conference in Central and Eastern Europe, showcased the latest technological innovations and business solutions to approximately 14,500 visitors. The event hosted 91 partner companies, 125 international speakers, and over 60 hours of specialized content, marking an edition dedicated to exploring emerging technologies and their impact on society. Additionally, The Smart Home Summit—hosted this year by GoTech World—held its first edition as a regional event focused on home and building automation, featuring 14 partner companies and 19 industry speakers, contributing to the development of the smart home sector in Central and Eastern Europe.

"In a constantly changing technological landscape, this year’s edition aimed to bring together renowned professionals and groundbreaking companies to explore key themes related to innovation, digitalization, and the impact of new technologies on contemporary society. GoTech World reflects the scale of ongoing technological transformations, and the challenges encountered along the path to innovation, serving as an essential platform for the exchange of ideas and the identification of future trends over two days," said Alexandru Măxineanu, Managing Partner of Universum Expo.

Opening Ceremony: Romania's Digital Future in Focus

The opening ceremony featured guests such as Bogdan Dumea, State Secretary at the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization; Valeriu Ștefan Zgonea, President of ANCOM; Andrei Niculae, Vice President of the Authority for Digitalization in Romania; and Florin Popa, Director of Orange Business. The discussion, moderated by Alexandru Măxineanu, centered on the prospects of digitalization in business and public institutions, highlighting opportunities and challenges for Romania's digital future.

According to officials at GoTech World 2024, Romania is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation, with the potential to grow its digital economy to €50 billion by 2030, as stated by Bogdan Dumea. He noted that 40% of current work tasks can be automated, with the percentage rising to 70% for government administrative work. Andrei Niculae announced that his institution has programs worth €36 million to invest in the human capital of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania, preparing their workforce for new technologies. He emphasized Romania's potential to become a regional leader in emerging technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing.

Thematic Stages and Renowned International Speakers

GoTech World 2024 transformed Romexpo into an innovation hub, with 11 thematic stages covering the entire spectrum of modern technology: from the Main Stage and Digital Marketing & E-commerce Stage to specialized areas such as the Sustainability Stage, Cybersecurity Stage, and AI Stage. Tech professionals benefited from dedicated content on stages like Software Architecture, DevOps, Product & UX Design, and Build.AI, while digital transformation aspects were addressed on the Business Transformation Stage and Smart City Stage.

Prominent industry figures shared their experiences and visions on these stages. For example, Kevin Gaskell, former CEO of Porsche, Lamborghini, and BMW, captivated the audience with his transformational leadership strategies. Archie O’Brien, CEO of CudaJet, demonstrated his revolutionary underwater jetpack, while Dave Segal presented NAQI, a brain-computer interface redefining human-machine interaction.

Innovative Partners and Solutions Driving Digital Transformation

As the main partner, Orange Business showcased excellence in integrated cybersecurity and artificial intelligence solutions, setting new standards for sustainable business practices. Dahua Technology impressed with its intelligent firefighting robot and smart city solutions, while Accenture made waves with its demonstrations of GenAI. Veruvis highlighted its Brain-Computer Interface technology. Additionally, top companies like Mercedes-Benz, certSIGN, BCR, Hidroelectrica, SAP, Google, TikTok, Electronic Arts Romania, and DSV Global Transport & Logistics enriched the innovation mosaic with cutting-edge solutions and technologies.

This year’s edition of GoTech World recorded impressive numbers. The event gathered 14,482 business participants, confirming its status as the largest B2B expo-conference in the region. Over two days, visitors had access to presentations and demonstrations by 125 international and local speakers, delivering 60 hours of valuable content across the 11 thematic stages.

The Smart Home Summit – A Premiere Event for Home Automation

The Smart Home Summit, the largest regional event dedicated to home and building automation, debuted at GoTech World 2024. It brought together industry leaders, smart technology developers, and professionals, offering a comprehensive platform to explore the future of smart homes. Topics like cybersecurity in smart home ecosystems, energy efficiency, and the integration of IoT solutions in future homes and buildings were addressed, showcasing the enormous potential of this growing sector.

The first edition of the event was a resounding success, bringing together 700 participants, 14 partner companies, and 19 international and local speakers. It provided access to innovative solutions for smart homes and buildings to all GoTech World visitors. Exhibitors included notable names like TP-Link, Aqara, Salus Controls, Tech Cuisine, Tado, Omajin, Netatmo, Bticino, Meross, Nuki, and Smart Home Depot, demonstrating the maturity and potential of the home automation market in the region.

Main Partner: Orange Business

Inspired by: Mercedes-Benz

Smart City & Mobility Stage Partner: Dahua Technology

Cybersecurity Stage Partner: certSIGN

Digital Marketing & e-Commerce Stage Partner: BCR

Sustainability Stage Partner: Hidroelectrica

Software Architecture Stage Partner: SAP

DevOps Stage Partner: AD/01

Product & UX Design Stage Partner: Google

Build.AI Stage Partner: Accenture

Business Transformation Networking Partner: Măgurele Science Park Association

Digital Marketing & e-Commerce Networking Partner: TikTok

Sustainability Networking Partner: DSV Global Transport & Logistics

Gaming Networking Partner: Electronic Arts Romania

Sponsors: PPC; Schwarz IT; Deloitte Technology Delivery Center; M247; VERUVIS; cyber_Folks; Happy Advertising; ASUS Business; White Image

Communication Partner: SMSO

Coffee Partner: L’OR

Food Partner: Domino’s Pizza

Internet Partner: VIVA Telecom

Refresh partner: AQUA Carpatica

*This is a Press release.