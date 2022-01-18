Gopo 2022: Romanian film awards open registrations for documentaries, shorts

The Gopo Awards have opened the registrations for the documentary and shorts categories of this year’s edition, scheduled to take place in April.

The deadline for registrations is February 4, and the nominees will be announced in March.

A total of 24 features, fiction and documentaries, launched in 2021, are eligible to be judged and nominated for this year’s edition of the awards. These are Romanian films, produced in the country or co-produced but with a majority Romanian participation, which premiered nationally between January 1 and December 31, and had at least one week of ticket-based cinema screenings. Films that premiered on VOD platforms are also eligible.

Some of the eligible films at this edition are Radu Jude’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at the 2021 Berlinale, Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog, and Ruxandra Ghițescu’s Otto the Barbarian, the winner of the Romanian Film Days Award in the feature section of the 2021 Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF). Documentaries such as Wild Romania or The Exit of the Trains are also eligible.

The list of eligible films is available here.

The nominees will be established in March by a pre-selection jury made up of 11 cinema professionals. After the nominations are announced, more than 650 professionals in all areas of the local film industry will be invited to vote for the winners, using a mechanism provided by PwC Romania.

(Photo: Sorin Florea, courtesy of Gopo Awards)

