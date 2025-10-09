Google introduces AI Mode searches in Romanian

Google’s new AI-assisted search mode, the so-called AI Mode, is now available in Romania and in the Romanian language, powered by Gemini 2.5, according to a press release from the company.

AI Mode functions as a distinct option within the Google search engine. The user can enter a question in the search bar and then select the option to receive an answer in AI Mode. The request will result in an AI-generated response, with the possibility of exploring the topic further through additional questions and web links.

The availability will be rolled out gradually over the next week, the statement notes.

AI Mode extends the capabilities of AI-generated summaries with more advanced reasoning and interaction methods. The tool breaks the question into subtopics and searches each of them simultaneously. AI Mode can explore the entire web to find even more relevant content that matches the asked question, the company states.

The inquiry mode is multimodal, allowing the user to ask the question in any way they wish: through text, voice, or using the photo/video camera.

Importantly, AI Mode allows the user to ask highly nuanced questions that previously required multiple searches to get an answer. The new feature is useful for exploration and more complex tasks, such as product comparisons, travel planning, or answering complex “how-to” questions.

“The AI’s ability to better understand the commercial intent of potential customers helps businesses. Creating unique content that answers complex questions, regardless of format, is a way companies can benefit from exposure in AI Mode results. Another way they will be able to promote themselves in AI Mode in the future is by adopting automated advertising tools in Search campaigns, which will allow them to capture relevant traffic generated by long and nuanced queries,” the statement also notes.

AI Mode is now available in over 200 countries and territories.

