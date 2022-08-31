Events

Performance for toddlers returns to Sibiu theater Gong

31 August 2022
The Children and Youth Theater Gong in Sibiu will include again in its program the performance Der Fleck (The Spot), aimed at the youngest audiences, aged between 10 months and four years.

The public will be able to attend the performance after a break of almost three years.

The show revolves around the story of a stain that undergoes lab testing. “The world thus becomes a microscopic one, where we encounter a giant chewing gum or a variety of playful fluffs. For the youngest of audiences, the performance is a sensory one, with multiple images and characters they can interact with without any worries. For the parents, it is an invitation to the calm we can use to look at the problems we have,” a presentation of the show reads.

The cast includes actors Hansel Andrei, Mara Căruţaşu, Angela Páskuy, Claudia Stühler and Jenő Major. Oana Micu designed the stage set and costumes, Marius Popa composed the music, and Farid Fairuz choreographed the movement. Beatrice Ungar translated and adapted the German text.

The performance can be seen between September 24 and September 29.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu | Dreamstime.com)

