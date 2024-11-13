Culture

Romanian Police recover gold brooch believed to be part of national heritage

13 November 2024

Police officers from the Hunedoara County Criminal Investigation Service have recovered a gold brooch that is believed to be a national cultural heritage artifact, the Romanian Police announced

According to the authorities, the item was stolen from Romania in 2024 and later, on November 1, was listed for sale on a social network, in a group specializing in antiquities. It was successfully recovered after a complex operation of the Criminal Investigation Service’s Cultural Heritage Protection Unit.

The piece, known as a fibula, is estimated to be worth around EUR 30,000. It will now be sent to the National Museum of Romanian History for expert analysis and verification of its origins.

Investigations continue under charges of theft and concealment. Police are working to trace the brooch’s recent history and identify those involved in its theft and attempted sale.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Positive Romania
Normal
 

